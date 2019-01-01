About Neeraj Deshpande
Neeraj is one of the founding members of Work Better Training & Development. He spearheads the Team Building vertical at Work Better. His responsibilities include conceptualizing new activities and developing business.
There are no Videos in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.
There are no Articles in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.
There are no Podcasts in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.