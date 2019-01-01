Neha Bajaj, Managing Director & Founder of Scroll Mantra Pvt Ltd. has over a decade of experience in the marketing and communication sector. She graduated from Delhi University in Bachelor of Commerce and worked for almost 8 years before taking the plunge to start her own agency. She is a versatile and passionate professional with a strong inclination towards achieving operational excellence, media intelligence and strategic campaigns to realize communication objectives.
