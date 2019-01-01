Neha Gandhi

Neha is the Director of Stovekraft, the country’s leading manufacturer of kitchen appliances. In her current role, she shoulders the responsibility of rolling out new initiatives and marketing strategies for the company. She holds a post-graduate diploma in sales & marketing from MICA and a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Christ University, Bengaluru. Post gaining hands-on experience in media and advertisement industry, Neha made her way to become an ideal leader to establish Stovekraft as a global brand.