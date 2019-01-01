My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Neha Gandhi

Neha Gandhi

Director, Stovekraft

About Neha Gandhi

Neha is the Director of Stovekraft, the country’s leading manufacturer of kitchen appliances. In her current role, she shoulders the responsibility of rolling out new initiatives and marketing strategies for the company. She holds a post-graduate diploma in sales & marketing from MICA and a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Christ University, Bengaluru. Post gaining hands-on experience in media and advertisement industry, Neha made her way to become an ideal leader to establish Stovekraft as a global brand.