Neil Lustig is the CEO of Vendavo, a leading provider of revenue and price optimization and management solutions. Before joining Vendavo in 2007, Neil successfully directed Ariba’s North American field operations for two and a half years. Prior to Ariba, Neil spent 16 years at IBM, serving in a variety of sales and account management roles. Neil holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Computer Science and Applied Mathematics from State University of New York at Albany.
