About Nelio Leone
Nelio Leone is the founder and chief executive officer of Urban Monks, a growth marketing agency headquartered in Dubai dedicated to building awesome brands. Nelio has been a growth marketer for nearly a decade, and he has a passion for building edgy brands with digital flair. He discovered this passion during his time at Careem, where he was the Director of Brand and Organic Growth, and one of the company’s first 30 employees. Nelio has also held roles at Washmen, L’Oreal, and Chanel. He speaks six languages, and even learned Mandarin by hacking through it in the back seats of cabs.