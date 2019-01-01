“WHEN YOU ARE YOUNG AND HAVE SEEN THE WORLD, THE FRESH PERSPECTIVE AND IDEAS YOU BRING TO THE TABLE ARE INVALUABLE TO THE COMPANY.”

B. S. Nesara's broad outlook and international perspective comes from experience garnered through spending time in different countries. He has a Master's Degree in International Finance from the University of Leeds, UK, and also has a degree from a Management Programme for Entrepreneurs and Family Business from the Indian Institute of Management, Bangalore. Nesara brings with him the exposure and talent needed to see things in a new light. He also takes a keen interest in Project Planning and in strategizing on key areas in which the business can be developed. Ever since he joined the Group, there has also been a strong never-say-die attitude and with it, fresh infusion of ideas and work ethic that's fuelling the Group's expansion plans. He looks at innovation in real estate in product design, technology and amenities to upgrade people’s lifestyle.