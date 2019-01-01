My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Nicholas Borsotto Machado Monteiro

Nicholas Borsotto Machado Monteiro

Guest Writer
Lead Economist and Researcher of the Good Technology Collective

About Nicholas Borsotto Machado Monteiro

Nicholas Borsotto Machado Monteiro is the lead economist and researcher of the Good Technology Collective, a European think tank addressing pressing issues at the intersection of algorithms, AI and society.