About Nicholas Clark
Nicholas Clark is the CTO at DoubleDutch, the leading provider of mobile event apps. Prior to DoubleDutch, Clark was a senior development engineer at Microsoft, working on Internet Explorer for five years, and Bing Mobile for a year. While at Microsoft, Clark founded and operated MobileSrc, a mobile development shop. MobileSrc pioneered a new form of location-based gaming for which a patent has been granted. Clark attended Cornell University and received a bachelor of science degree in electrical and computer engineering with a focus in computer architecture and digital signal processing.