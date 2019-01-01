My Queue

Nicholas Clark

Nicholas Clark

Guest Writer
CTO at DoubleDutch

About Nicholas Clark

Nicholas Clark is the CTO at DoubleDutch, the leading provider of mobile event apps. Prior to DoubleDutch, Clark was a senior development engineer at Microsoft, working on Internet Explorer for five years, and Bing Mobile for a year. While at Microsoft, Clark  founded and operated MobileSrc, a mobile development shop. MobileSrc pioneered a new form of location-based gaming for which a patent has been granted. Clark attended Cornell University and received a bachelor of science degree in electrical and computer engineering with a focus in computer architecture and digital signal processing.