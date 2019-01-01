Nicholas Kyriakides is the co-founder & Chief Operating Officer at netTALK. netTALK is the landline, reinvented. He leads a high-performance team to ensure netTALK continues to meet the demands of cloud-based communications and related technologies. He is also an adjunct faculty member in the business schools at Miami Dade College and Broward College in South Florida.
