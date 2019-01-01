About Nicholas Logothetis

Nicholas Logothetis is Executive Board Member at the Libra Group and Co-Founder and Chairman of the Board of Concordia. In this role, he leads a distinguished Board comprised of top leaders from academia and the private sector and has helped establish Concordia as a reputable thought leader in the partnership building space. Nicholas is currently a member of the Royal Institute of International Affairs London, the National Press Club Washington DC, and the Overseas Press Club.