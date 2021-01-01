Signing out of account, Standby...
Nicholas Pongratz
Latest
Biden Nominates Crypto Skeptic Saule Omarova to Lead OCC
President Joe Biden has nominated Saule Omarova to lead the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC).
Miami Mayor Francis Suarez Continues Pitching Miners on South Florida
In a continued effort to draw cryptocurrency miners to South Florida, Miami Mayor Francis Suarez is in talks with local energy officials.
‘People Will be Hurt,’ If Crypto Markets Remain Unregulated, Says Gensler
Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Chairman Gary Gensler said he believes “people will be hurt” if cryptocurrency markets remain unregulated.
More Wall Street Veterans Join Amber Group
Former executives from Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley have joined Amber Group, itself established by former-Goldman execs.
Fidelity Makes Case for Bitcoin ETF With SEC
In a recent presentation for the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Fidelity Investments argued the merits of approving its Bitcoin exchange-tr...
Crypto Execs Should Cooperate With Regulators, Says SALT Panel
Cryptocurrency executives ought to work with regulators to facilitate wider acceptance, according to members of a digital currency panel at Wall Stree...
36% of Americans Oppose Adoption of Bitcoin
A new poll has shown that nearly 36% of Americans are against the government recognizing Bitcoin as legal tender.
Valkyrie Bitcoin Futures ETF Could be First Considered by SEC
Valkyrie Investments may become the first to have its Bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF) assessed by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC)...
Iris Energy Bitcoin Miner Files for Direct Listing With SEC
Green energy bitcoin mining firm Iris Energy has filed with the SEC for a direct listing on the Nasdaq stock exchange for this year.
Gensler Contemplating Robust Crypto Oversight Regime
Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Chairman Gary Gensler is looking to establish a robust cryptocurrency regulatory framework.
Bitcoin Mutual Fund Hits the Market as Crypto ETP Race Heats Up
Maryland-based ProFunds is launching a publicly available mutual fund connected to the value of bitcoin (BTC).
Bitcoin Miner Bit Digital Expanding With Second U.S. Office in Miami
Bitcoin miner Bit Digital said it would be leasing space in Miami Beach for its second US location.