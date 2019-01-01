My Queue

Nick Nanton

Nick Nanton

Guest Writer
Director and Producer; Expert on Branding and Storytelling

About Nick Nanton

Nick Nanton is an Emmy Award-winning director and producer. He produces media and branded content for top thought leaders and media personalities around the world. An expert on branding and storytelling, Nanton has written more than two dozen books (including the Wall Street Journal best-seller StorySelling, co-written with J. W. Dicks ) and produced and directed more than 40 documentaries. Nanton speaks to audiences internationally on the topics of branding, entertainment, media, business and storytelling at major universities and events.

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

By Dan S. Kennedy, Nick Nanton

