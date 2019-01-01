My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Nicko van Someren

Nicko van Someren

Guest Writer
CTO, Good Technology

About Nicko van Someren

At Good Technology, Nicko Van is in charge of future technology strategy and research. Van has extensive experience in the security industry. Prior to joining Good Technology, he served as chief security architect at Juniper Networks, responsible for leading the technology and design direction for the company's network security products, as well as promoting Juniper's security solutions to industry and government sectors. Before joining Juniper, Van was founder and CTO of the security technology company nCipher Plc., where he led the research team and directed the technical development.