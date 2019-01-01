About Nicko van Someren

At Good Technology, Nicko Van is in charge of future technology strategy and research. Van has extensive experience in the security industry. Prior to joining Good Technology, he served as chief security architect at Juniper Networks, responsible for leading the technology and design direction for the company's network security products, as well as promoting Juniper's security solutions to industry and government sectors. Before joining Juniper, Van was founder and CTO of the security technology company nCipher Plc., where he led the research team and directed the technical development.