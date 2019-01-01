My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Nicko Widjaja

CEO, MDI Ventures

About Nicko Widjaja

 

 

Nicko Widjaja is a seasoned executive with over than 10 years of career in tech investment, marketing, consumer internet, and strategic business initiatives. He has co-founded and invested in several companies span from tech companies to investment holding companies. With his expertise and experience, Nicko is trusted to be the CEO of MDI Ventures and Program Director for Telkom Indonesia's Indigo Accelerator. 

Nicko holds a dual degree in Anthropology and Management from Oregon State University and a master's degree in Strategic Management from Dominican University. In his spare time, he gives lectures in top universities in the region to share his experiences in entrepreneurship and tech investment. He is also an adjunct professor in UPH Business School, teaching various courses including Strategic Management, Entrepreneurship and Marketing.