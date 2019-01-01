Nicko Widjaja is a seasoned executive with over than 10 years of career in tech investment, marketing, consumer internet, and strategic business initiatives. He has co-founded and invested in several companies span from tech companies to investment holding companies. With his expertise and experience, Nicko is trusted to be the CEO of MDI Ventures and Program Director for Telkom Indonesia's Indigo Accelerator.

Nicko holds a dual degree in Anthropology and Management from Oregon State University and a master's degree in Strategic Management from Dominican University. In his spare time, he gives lectures in top universities in the region to share his experiences in entrepreneurship and tech investment. He is also an adjunct professor in UPH Business School, teaching various courses including Strategic Management, Entrepreneurship and Marketing.