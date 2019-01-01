About Nicolas Cole

Nicolas Cole is a writer and personal branding expert, working exclusively with thought leaders in various industries on how to build and amplify meaningful personal brands. He is a top writer on Quora with over 11 million views, and author of the forthcoming memoir, Confessions of a Teenage Gamer, detailing how he built his first personal brand at 17 years old as one of the highest ranked World of Warcraft players and gaming bloggers in North America. Cole is best known for writing about self-development.