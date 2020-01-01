About Nicolas Dubreuil
Nicolas’ first expedition was from Vancouver to Anchorage at the age of 18. Since then, he has been spending more than eight months of each year near the poles, which he has traveled across by kayak, on skis, on a sleigh, on foot and under water. From Alaska to South Georgia, via Nunavut, Spitsbergen, Siberia, Iceland, the Antarctic Peninsula and Greenland, he has accompanied and guided expeditions for athletes, scientists, film crews, and the mobility-impaired. Nicolas Dubreuil has been a Ponant expedition leader, guide and ethnologist since 2005.