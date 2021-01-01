Nicole Bernard

Signing out of account, Standby...
Latest
5 Critical Lessons I've Learned From Interviewing Over 100 Entrepreneurs
I have interviewed more than 100 entrepreneurs over the last two years. Here are the things I've learned that have helped my business achieve tremendous growth.
Did You Forget the Ketchup in Your Marketing Strategy?
Most business owners start their business without getting their marketing foundation in order first. Here's what you need to know to make your strategy more effective and efficient.
Cometí este simple error y perdí mi negocio entero cuando estaba en pleno apogeo
Un vecino se quejó de un animado día de trabajo en mi cervecería, y ese fue el principio del fin.
I Made This Simple Mistake and Lost My Entire Business at Its Peak
A neighbor complained about a lively day of business at my brewery, and that was the beginning of the end.