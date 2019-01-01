Nicole Lapin is the New York Times bestselling author of Rich Bitch and Boss Bitch. Lapin was the youngest-ever anchor on CNN before holding the same title at CNBC, anchoring the network’s early morning show, “Worldwide Exchange,” while covering business topics for MSNBC and Today. She has served as an anchor for Bloomberg TV and a special money correspondent for Entertainment Tonight. Lapin is currently the host of the CW’s business reality competition show “Hatched.” She contributes regular financial reports to Dr. Oz, Good Morning America and The Steve Harvey Show. Lapin is Redbook Magazine’s first-ever money columnist and the first female “Money Expert of The Year” winner for the second year running. Lapin graduated as valedictorian from Northwestern University. Her third book, Becoming Super Woman, is set to be released in September 2019.