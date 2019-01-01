My Queue

Nicole Lapin

Nicole Lapin

VIP Contributor
Financial Journalist, New York Times Bestselling Author, Anchor
Nicole Lapin is the New York Times bestselling author of Rich Bitch and Boss Bitch. Lapin was the youngest-ever anchor on CNN before holding the same title at CNBC, anchoring the network's early morning show, "Worldwide Exchange," while covering business topics for MSNBC and Today. She has served as an anchor for Bloomberg TV and a special money correspondent for Entertainment Tonight. Lapin is currently the host of the CW's business reality competition show "Hatched." She contributes regular financial reports to Dr. Oz, Good Morning America and The Steve Harvey Show. Lapin is Redbook Magazine's first-ever money columnist and the first female "Money Expert of The Year" winner for the second year running. Lapin graduated as valedictorian from Northwestern University. Her third book, Becoming Super Woman, is set to be released in September 2019.

60-minute session

$400

Take a deep dive to learn big picture strategies and precision planning to help you achieve your goals.

30-minute session

$200

A power-packed conversation aimed at getting you efficient and effective solutions.

About Nicole Lapin

Nicole Lapin is a veteran financial journalist, serving as an anchor on CNN, CNBC and Bloomberg. Her first book, Rich Bitch: A Simple 12-Step Plan for Getting Your Financial Life Together...Finally, was recently published and became an instant New York Times Best Seller. NicoleLapin.com for financial advice and unconventional money tips.

Areas of Expertise

Building a Personal Brand
Writing/Selling a Bestselling Book
Personal Finance
Press Pitching
Media Training
Career Coaching