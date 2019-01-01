Nicole Sodoma and Russ Brinson

Attorney Nicole H. Sodoma is the founder and Managing Principal of Sodoma Law, based in Charlotte, N.C. She has been in practice for almost two decades as a family law attorney in the areas of separation, divorce, child custody, alimony, equitable distribution, prenuptial and post nuptial agreements, surrogacy and parenting plans for families. In 2012 the firm expanded its practice to include estate planning, business law, employment law and bankruptcy.

Attorney Russ A. Brinson practices at Sodoma Law in the area of business litigation and employment law, providing litigation and counseling services to a wide variety of individuals and businesses.He has spoken at various events on employment law, non-compete agreements and construction defects. He is a superior court mediator and received his J.D. from Wake Forest University School of Law.