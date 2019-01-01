Nidhi Hola is the Sr. Director of Marketing at GoDaddy India, the world’s largest technology provider dedicated to small businesses. She leads the strategy development & execution of marketing campaigns for GoDaddy in India, helping position the company as the largest platform for Indian SMB's and entrepreneurs to get online and grow their businesses.

With over 17 years of experience in marketing & communications, Nidhi is proficient in the creation & execution of performance-driven, integrated B2B & B2C campaigns in corporate & agency environments.

In her current role, Nidhi is responsible for driving all aspects of marketing, advertising, branding, sponsorships, marketing alliances, research and channel marketing. She is also responsible for orchestrating the company’s PR and social media campaigns.

Nidhi believes that execution is also a strategy and the two are inseparable.

Prior to joining GoDaddy, Nidhi led marketing for Asia region at Verisign, the global leader in domain names and Internet security where she developed consumer and channel campaigns across Asian markets, including China.

Before that, she worked as an Account Director at 20:20 MSL, one of India's largest strategic communications and engagement consultancy firms, where she led and managed projects that tackled market education challenges and helped organisations be more customer-centric in their Marketing & Communications.

At 20:20 MSL, Nidhi had the opportunity to work on some of the world’s most popular brands such as Google, Canon, Citrix Systems, AT&T, Computer Associates, HP and TripAdvisor.

She is based in New Delhi and is passionate about traveling to different parts of the world and experiencing their culture.