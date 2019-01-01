Create a Long-Term, No-Fuss Wealth-Building Plan that Will Get You Out of an Office Cubicle for Good
Entrepreneur Media
has teamed up with Nightingale-Conant
, the world leader in self-development, to show you how to escape the 9-to-5 rat race, harness the power of passive income, and earn a steady stream of cash while living your best life
. Whether you want to escape your corporate life and start a side hustle, spend more time with your family while your real es-tate investment rakes in the cash, or build a financial nest egg for the future with a passive investment stream, The Power of Passive Income
will get you started on your journey. You will learn how to:
Free yourself from the need to work for someone else—and make yourself rich instead.
- Assess your personal skills, resources, and lifestyle
- Identify passive income and time-for-money models
- Get out of your debt hole and into your nest egg
- Manage your income and expectations for success
- Generate a six-figure income with the right strategy for your goals
- Redefine wealth based on what matters to you
Maximize your income, minimize your stress level, and get the absolute most from every moment with The Power of Passive Income
.