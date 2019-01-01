My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Niharika Bhardwaj

Niharika Bhardwaj

HR Head, Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd.

About Niharika Bhardwaj

Niharika G Bhardwaj is an industry veteran with an overall experience of 15 years in the area of Human Resource. Niharika has diverse experience across industries like IT, ITES, consulting,  Insurance and Financial services . She has developed expertise in Organizational Change, Employee Value proposition, Employee Engagement, HR Business partnership, Talent Acquisition and Management, Succession Planning, Development Journeys and Campus Engagement. She has been involved in various remarkable and high impact initiatives which includes  restructuring of businesses, driving D&I, change management.

 