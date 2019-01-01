Nikhil Aggarwal is the Chief Operating Officer and Co-founder of Zophop, a mobile application targeted at making daily commute easier for people using public modes of travel. He is instrumental in architecting the strategic roadmap for the company and building a robust business model. Nikhil is responsible to grow the information supply-side of the business and oversee operations.

An alumnus of FMS, Delhi, Nikhil spent 6 years with Morgan Stanley’s Investment Banking Team in India. In his role Vice President, Nikhil worked closely with e-commerce, software, IT services companies advising them on business strategy, capital raising and strategic acquisitions.

With the goal to make Zophop, the default app for public transit users, Nikhil spends majority of his time working with public and private transport bodies to add their fleet’s information and ticketing onto Zophop’s digital platform