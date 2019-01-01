Nikunj Vora is the Regional Sales Director, South East Asia & Australia for Qubole and has helped Asian data driven companies to simplify and scale access to Big data within their organizations.



Qubole is a big data-as-a-service company that provides a fast, easy and reliable path to turn big data into valuable business insights. Qubole's cloud-based platform addresses the challenges of processing huge volumes of structured and unstructured data. It uses clouds such as Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud Platform and Microsoft Azure to help enterprises extract value out of their big data while enabling their operations teams to be nimble and adaptive to their users' needs. Qubole achieves this through features such as auto-scaled big data clusters and integrated tool sets for data analysts, developers and business users. With more than 250+ PB of data processed every month across its customer base, Qubole's platform makes enterprises agile with big data.