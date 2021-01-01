Signing out of account, Standby...
Nilanjan Choudhury
Here's Why Oil Jumped 2.5% and Drove Energy Stocks Higher
A bullish EIA report had oil stocks APA Corporation (APA), Devon Energy (DVN), Diamondback Energy (FANG), Marathon Oil (MRO), Hess Corporation (HES),...
Oil Names Surge on EIA Inventory Report, Demand Optimism
A bullish EIA report had oil stocks EOG Resources (EOG), Diamondback Energy (FANG), Marathon Oil (MRO), Devon Energy (DVN), APA Corporation (APA) and...
Believe in Relative Price Strength? Here Are 5 Stocks to Buy
Belden (BDC), The TJX Companies (TJX), Comstock Resources (CRK), Greif (GEF) and Group 1 Automotive (GPI) are five stocks with explosive relative pric...
ExxonMobil & Chevron Highlight the Oil & Gas Stock Roundup
Apart from ExxonMobil (XOM) and Chevron (CVX) there was news from The Williams Companies (WMB), Enbridge (ENB) and Suncor Energy (SU) during the week.
Natural Gas Rallies to Highest Level Since 2014: 4 Picks
An encouraging macro backdrop has accelerated the tailwinds for natural gas equities. In this context, companies like COG, RRC, CRK, and SBOW look par...
Key Reasons for Oil's Lower Settlement Despite Supply Drop
Despite some temporary hiccups, oil prices are supported by improving fundamentals, which has helped the likes of DVN, EOG, FANG, OXY and MRO notch up...
Eni's Oil Find & Shell's Timi FID Dominate Oil & Gas Stock Roundup
Apart from Eni (E) and Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A) there was news from Chevron (CVX), TechnipFMC (FTI) and Petrobras (PBR) during the week.
Natural Gas Prices Are on a Tear But May Go Even Higher
An encouraging macro backdrop have accelerated the tailwinds for natural gas equities. In this context, companies like COG, RRC, CRK and LNG look part...
Why Investors Should Focus on These 4 Oil & Gas Drilling Stocks
Sound cost control and stronger operating efficiencies should enable the Zacks Oil and Gas - Drilling industry operators like Helmerich & Payne (HP),...
Oil & Gas Stock Roundup Headlined by Equinor's North Sea Start-Up, Marathon's JV
Apart from Equinor (EQNR) and Marathon Petroleum (MPC) there was news from Transocean (RIG), NOV Inc. (NOV) and Imperial Oil (IMO) during the week.
A Look Into EIA's Latest Weekly Crude Inventory Report
Oil prices are supported by improving fundamentals, which has helped the likes of Devon Energy (DVN), EOG Resources (EOG), Diamondback Energy (FANG),...
Here's What You Need to Know About Tomorrow's OPEC+ Meeting
Volatile oil exploration and production stocks like MRO, FANG, OXY, HES, MUR and DVN will be most affected by the OPEC+ meeting outcome.
6 Stocks With Relative Price Strength to Enhance Your Gains
Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL), BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings (BJ), DICK'S Sporting Goods (DKS), AdvanSix (ASIX), Matson (MATX) and Ternium (TX) are six stoc...
Oil & Gas Stock Roundup: Eni's Angola Start-Up, SilverBow's Acquisition & More
Apart from Eni (E) and SilverBow Resources (SBOW) there were news from Sinopec (SNP), TC Energy (TRP) and ConocoPhillips (COP) during the week.