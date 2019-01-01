Nilesh Jain

Nilesh is an experienced, value-driven, passionate innovator, entrepreneur, investor and advisor working with purpose-driven technology companies to solve problems that have an impact over a billion lives.

He has spent nearly 2 decades in Silicon Valley and as a technopreneur who has developed and successfully exited from two ventures.

Nilesh now resides in Mumbai and is actively associated with multiple startups as an investor, co-founder and mentor.

Nilesh is very passionate about innovation and science, especially, in the areas of deep-tech, healthcare and energy. He was invited to a prestigious Carlyle Global Partners Summit, held at the home of the first President of the United States of America, President George Washington at Mt. Vernon along with some special visits to his home (a 280+-year-old establishment) and his vault that holds his letters and important books. This philanthropic summit, where 200+ families of the Carlyle family offices were invited, was concluded with a black tie dinner in the US Supreme Court with Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor.

Nilesh was the only representative from India in this event.

At the event, Nilesh spoke about some of the fundamental issues challenging India and the rest of the LMIC countries on the burden of health care and the growing need to sustainable philanthropy. He also spoke about the state of innovation in science and technology in India on health care and how this can change the divide between urban and rural care, improve the health infrastructure, improve offerings in insurance & moving from diagnosis of illness to wellness and shift to preventive care.

He believes that “Entrepreneurship teaches how to think very clearly, and that is useful in both investing and being a founder”.