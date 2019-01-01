Nina Foroutan is currently pursuing her MBA at Babson College focusing on entrepreneurship, while building her Youthful Chef brand, an innovative health food company that will be served at Babson dining halls in Fall 2012. For her undergraduate education she attended the University of Massachusetts Amherst and graduated with a dual degree in journalism and international studies. She has worked as the assignment desk editor for the evening news programs and WHDH Channel 7 in Boston and WCVB Channel 5 News in Needham, Mass. Follow her on Twitter.
