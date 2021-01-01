ნინო ჭყონია

Latest

ინდუსტრიული ტრენდები

დრო ფულია! დასაკარგი დრო კი არ გვაქვს!

ის ვინც ცდილობს დაეწიოს, თავიდანვე წამგებიან პოზიციაშია

Continue Reading

More Authors You Might Like