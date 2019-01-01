Nipun Goyal

Nipun is co-founder of Curofy. He is a B.Tech from IIT Delhi with major in Electrical Engineering and minor in Business Management. He worked with Rothschild India for 2 years on Mergers & Acquisitions and Private Equity Funding transactions. He is passionate about making digital health communication easier and more organised and likes to interact with various healthcare stakeholders.
