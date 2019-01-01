Nir Polak, CEO and co-founder of Exabeam, a big data security analytics company. Prior to co-founding Exabeam, Nir held various senior management positions at Imperva, where he set the product strategy for the company, overseeing all product lines.
There are no Videos in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.
There are no Articles in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.
There are no Podcasts in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.
Nir Polak, CEO and co-founder of Exabeam, a big data security analytics company. Prior to co-founding Exabeam, Nir held various senior management positions at Imperva, where he set the product strategy for the company, overseeing all product lines.