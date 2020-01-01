Niranjan Gidwani is an experienced UAE-based executive. Most recently, he was the CEO of Eros Group.

Gidwani is known for his vision and his ability and expertise to build regional groups and organizations into brands. He holds a degree holder in Mechanical Engineering and an MBA from the Symbiosis Institute of Management, Pune, India. He has also attended several top management courses at institutions, such as the Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad, the Seven Habits program under Dr Steven Covey, and several others across the world.

Gidwani has over 38 years of hardcore senior management experience with a strong exposure to handling international business. Out of these 38 years, he has had working stints in India, Hongkong, Germany, Singapore and Dubai. Dubai has been the longest stint of 28 years.

Niranjan Gidwani has expertise in business from different vantage points, including general management, strategy and implementation, building and scaling up teams and processes, grooming future leaders, international business development, handling international startups, marketing, global sourcing of consumer electronics/appliances/consumer goods/digital products/mobiles and multimedia.

Niranjan Gidwani has enjoyed a rich corporate experience of working in large multinational global organizations, such as SKF Bearings, HSBC and Xerox, large Indian corporate groups, and the Government of China.