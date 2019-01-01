About Nirmal Kolte

Nirmal Kolte, the young scion of the Kolte family and the face of new leadership at Kolte Patil Developers, not only brings a novel perspective and approach to the 25-year-old legacy driven organization but truly lives up to the company’s motto of Creation, not Construction. A dynamic, thoughtful and enterprising individual, Nirmal received his Bachelors in Construction Management from The University of Melbourne, Australia and his Masters in Management from the Lancaster University (U.K). An avid fan of football and travel, Nirmal makes sure that he takes out enough time from his busy schedule to indulge in his passion.



At Kolte Patil, Nirmal spearheads 24K, the group’s foray into ultra-luxury projects that are designed with passion, indulgence and in keeping with all the salient aspects, well suited to its targeted audience. A confluence of innovation & impeccable implementation, 24K is a testimonial to a marvel that is unparalleled. Nirmal Kolte’s decisive leadership style has ensured a smooth and successful take-off for this new venture and he remains as excited as always to create aspirational luxury residential destinations in Pune. Armed with 5 completed projects, Nirmal is now focused on the larger picture and intends to take the brand pan-India in coming years.