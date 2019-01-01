Nirupa Shankar

As a second generation entrepreneur at Brigade, Nirupa oversees the company’s hospitality ventures. During her 8 years in Brigade she has helped launch 5 hotels, signed up more than 12 for the pipeline,of which 8 are already in various stages of construction.Apart from Hospitality, Nirupa oversees the office and retail verticals at Brigade along with Human Resources, Public Relations and Innovation for the group. She has an analytical bent of mind and has introduced a data oriented approach towards decision making in the company.
She has been identified as one of CNBC’s “Young Turks” and has previously won the:
- Face of the Future 2018 –India Travel Awards–South, by DDP Publications (TravTalk)
- Construction Woman of the Year 2018 – India, by Construction Times
- Woman CXO of the Year 2017-South, by Realty Plus
- Entrepreneur of the Year 2017, by Future Woman Leader Summit
- Young Entrepreneur of the Year 2016 by Construction Week
- Restaurant Owner of the Year – India 2016 at the Hospitality Leaders’ Industry Choice Awards
- Rising Star Award 2015 - South Asia by the International Society of Hospitality Consultants.