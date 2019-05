Prior to starting Locus, Nishith Rastogi was with Amazon, building algorithms to counter credit card fraud and the science behind the AWS ML product.

He is also the co-founder of RideSafe, a women safety initiative that uses cutting edge algorithms to provide a safe commuting experience.

Nishith holds a graduate degree in Electronics and a Master's in Economics from BITS Pilani. In 2016, he was awarded the TIE Lumis Entrepreneurial Excellence award for Locus.