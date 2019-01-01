About Nita Maru
Nita Maru, British qualified solicitor and Managing Partner of TWS Legal Consultants, has over 16 years of experience at senior positions held in London and the UAE. Nita has a British law degree, and is a member of The Law Society of England and Wales. She also holds a full Legal Consultancy license from the Government of Dubai Legal Affairs Department and is a registered lawyer with the DIFC Courts. Nita is also an active member of the Entrepreneurs Organization (EO) in Dubai. She is well-known for her personal yet professional approach to resolving "real problems faced by real people."