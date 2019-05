Nita Maru, British qualified solicitor and Managing Partner of TWS Legal Consultants , has over 16 years of experience at senior positions held in London and the UAE. Nita has a British law degree, and is a member of The Law Society of England and Wales. She also holds a full Legal Consultancy license from the Government of Dubai Legal Affairs Department and is a registered lawyer with the DIFC Courts . Nita is also an active member of the Entrepreneurs Organization (EO) in Dubai. She is well-known for her personal yet professional approach to resolving "real problems faced by real people."