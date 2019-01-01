Nithinan Boonyawattanapisut is the CEO and cofounder of HotNow. A serial entrepreneur with a successful career in the video games industry, Nithinan is also the cofounder of Axion Games, one of the leading AAA independent video game studio in China. Nithinan oversaw record-breaking games such as Gears of War, one of the most successful Xbox games, Infinity Blade, the fastest-selling iOS app in history at launch, and Rising Fire, selected as Tencent’s headline shooting game for 2018.
