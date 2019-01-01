Nitin Agrawal

Nitin is a Co-Founder of Oro Wealth and is associated with the company as the Chief Executive Officer. He has been involved with Oro Wealth for the last 2.5 years and has played a critical role in setting up the brand from ground zero. As a CEO, he was worked closely across business functions and spearheaded some marquee projects in the initial year of the brand.
