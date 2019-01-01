Nitin Malhotra is the Founder and CEO of 247around, a digital after-sales service platform. He drives the company’s expansion and growth strategy besides spearheading business development and operations.

Having led sales and marketing teams for Texas Instruments India for West and North markets, Nitin has successfully developed long-standing associations with several prominent brands over the course of his career. He is a quick and effective decision-maker and is known in the organization for his creative ideas and implementing smart strategies that drive accelerated business growth.

Nitin has done his BE in Electronics & Communications, followed by an MBA in Marketing. His entrepreneurial journey started with eDustbin which was part of IIM-Ahemdabad-CIIE-Vilcap cohort. From there the business model pivoted to its current form.

It is Nitin’s innovative thought process and creative business modelling that has enabled 247around to rapidly scale up its operations from one customer and a single location to serving 100+ top consumer electronics brands in over 800 Indian cities and 19,500 pin codes.

A passionate learner and believer in the power of technology, Nitin aims to establish 247around as the fastest-growing consumer-centric brand in India. Having serviced lakhs of customers, 247around leverages artificial intelligence and predictive modelling techniques for faster service turnaround and to achieve First Time Fix.

On the personal front, he strongly roots for and supports Indian track foundation which trains underprivileged Adivasi children with a single-minded conviction of creating Olympics medal winners for India. In his leisure time, Nitin likes to play challenging board games with his family. He also takes pleasure in devising new recipes and cooking his favourite dishes and draws inspiration by reading the success stories of noted business tycoons.