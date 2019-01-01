About Nitin Pandey

Nitin Pandey is the Founder & CEO of parentune.com, the most rapidly growing parents community website & mobile app in India. He started his career as a trainee fresh out of his MBA and had an adventurous career leading several change and scale initiatives at some of the leading MNCs. His tryst with the education sector got him to discover his passion in supporting parents to do more for their child. He enjoys his hustle with his teammates at parentune.com & believes that a community helpline to support parents; parentune shall bring in a positive shift in each child’s development.