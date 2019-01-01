About Noah Lam
Noah Lam has been in the healthcare industry for over 21 Years. His different companies nationally distribute medical supplies and equipment to hospitals, nursing homes and individuals. Over the past eight years, Noah has lost 70 pounds, completed 12 marathons and one ironman and loves to involve his family in a healthy lifestyle. This experience has lead him to become a Team Beachbody Coach. You can find his running updates at Run With Noah. For medical supplies, visit CWI Medical.