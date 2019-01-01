My Queue

Noopur Doshi

Contributor
Founder, Matchbox Co-work

About Noopur Doshi

Noopur Doshi, a maestra in architecture is known for her customised, client specific designs that use bursts of colours, textures and other unique elements.
Having over 30 years of experience in her field, Noopur is known for her modern and cutting-edge styles. Putting a poetic spin to all her work of art, her work exudes innovation and elegance. Her ability to create spaces that manipulate forms and surfaces is her most notable feats. One can characterise her work as futuristic, unconventional, simplistic and artistic.
Whether for celebs from the movie and TV industry or corporate honchos, hoteliers and businessmen, Noopur has created iconic spaces that reflect the essence of each individual’s personality.

 