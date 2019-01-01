NV Subramanian (NV) is Founder & CEO of Payed. Payed is a digital financial service company that helps parents pay Education fees monthly.

NV is a graduate of BITS Pilani and IIM Lucknow, with 17+ years of work experience across ITC, Future Group, Samara Capital and Snapdeal. Throughout his career, he's built businesses around consumers: managed large teams (1500+ people), led large businesses (INR 1000 Cr+ revenues) and won numerous awards (e.g. best iOS app of the year, marketplace category, for Shopo in 2015).

Over his career, NV has created innovative solutions for India with technology: India's first smart card based CRM solution at ITC, strategic marketing properties at Future Group (e.g. Wednesday Bazaar), chat based e-commerce platform at Snapdeal (Shopo), and co-branded marketing solutions with 15+ banks over his career.