Ofer Shoshan

CEO of One Hour Translation

Ofer Shoshan is the CEO of One Hour Translation (OHT), the worlds largest online translation agency. Shoshan is an experienced CEO and founder of numerous startups around the world. Prior to OHT, he was the founder and CEO of Qlusters, a leading open-source system-management-solution provider, and the founder and CEO of Coretech (acquired by Pyrotec), a company that developed a life-saving cardiological device. Shoshan  is a member of the board of the MIT Enterprise forum and teaches entrepreneurship in several universities.