Oleg Remyga

Head of China unit, SKOLKOVO Business School

The life experience of Oleg Remyga, an expert in HKUST-SKOLKOVO EMBA for Eurasia programme, has always revolved around China. In the roles of Head of China Unit in the SKOLKOVO Business School and representative of the business school to China, he develops educational programmes for entrepreneurs seeking to do business in Asia. He draws on both his professional and personal experience in China in his work.