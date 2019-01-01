About Omar Al Busaidy

With a background in banking, investment, trade and tourism, UAE national Omar Al Busaidy holds over 13 years’ experience in the UAE’s corporate environment. He holds a B.Sc. in Marketing from the American University in Dubai and is currently pursuing his post-graduate studies in Innovation and Entrepreneurial Leadership at the Hamdan Bin Mohammed Smart University. Omar is the published author of the book ‘Just Read It’, an entrepreneurial guide to self-development. He also serves as Managing Partner in his own gentleman’s salon enterprise, W Gent’s Salon. Since 2010, Omar has been invited to mentor several student and youth discussions focusing on entrepreneurship and leadership at various universities across Abu Dhabi and Dubai. He has also worked with organizations such as AISEC, Khalifa Fund and Abu Dhabi Council for Economic Development. Omar has appeared as a panelist and keynote speaker at events and conferences organized by prestigious organizations including TEDxYOUTH@AlAin, 37th World Diamond Congress, DP World, Harvard Business Club. National Bank of Dubai and Dubai Chamber of Commerce & Industry are among the private and public establishments that Omar has worked at, with an additional role of Commercial Attaché at the British Embassy.