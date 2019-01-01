My Queue

Omar J. Sati

Managing Director and Co-founder, DASH Ventures

About Omar J. Sati

Omar J. Sati is Managing Director and co-founder of DASH Ventures, established in 2011. Omar has been integral in supporting Jordan’s entrepreneurial ecosystem since its early days, and remains a driving force behind the development of the region’s most cutting-edge tech companies. He currently serves as mentor and advisor to early stage startups and sits on the board of several fast-growing ventures, leveraging his 15+ years of international investment experience. Prior to DASH, Omar was Venture Principle at AcceleratorTech, a pioneering Arab venture capital firm. Omar holds an MBA with distinction from Cass Business School and a Bachelors in Finance and Management from Tulane University.