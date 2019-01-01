About Omar Soudodi
Omar Soudodi is the Managing Director of PayFort, the Arab world’s online payment gateway. Soudodi brings entrepreneurial innovation and extensive dotcom expertise to PayFort, coupled with strong management experience in the financial sector in the Middle East and the United States. Soudodi was previously the general manager of Souq.com Egypt, the largest online retailer in the Arab world where he oversaw the launch and the successful growth of the portal since 2009. Prior to that, Soudodi was behind the creation and launch of Accelarabia.com in 2006, where he founded the region’s first online mortgage aggregator, earning him regional recognition and nominations for multiple entrepreneurial awards. Before his entrepreneurial accomplishments in the Middle East, Omar spent 10 years building a successful banking career in the United States where he held several senior roles in commercial, international and private banking.