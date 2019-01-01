My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Omar Spahi

Omar Spahi

Guest Writer
Founder of Ocean Avenue Realty Inc.

About Omar Spahi

Omar Spahi founded Ocean Avenue Realty Inc., in 2015. Spahi is the largest shareholder in Santa Monica's Ocean Towers, Santa Monica's premier luxury co-op building. As a licensed real estate agent, he works at Keller Williams. Spahi has also been featured on Million Dollar Listing: New York where he recorded the highest real estate sale per square foot in Santa Monica. In addition to his experience in real estate, Spahi is an accomplished writer and has written several comic book series. To learn about Spahi visit omarspahi.com.