Omer Perchik is the founder of Any.do, a suite of life-management apps to help the modern individual get things done at work, in life and with family. He explores the new behaviors of productive people through personal technologies.
There are no Videos in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.
There are no Articles in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.
There are no Podcasts in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.
Omer Perchik is the founder of Any.do, a suite of life-management apps to help the modern individual get things done at work, in life and with family. He explores the new behaviors of productive people through personal technologies.