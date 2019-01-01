Oren Boiman is the founder and CEO of Magisto, a popular video storytelling platform with over 85 million users. An award-winning computer vision and machine-learning expert, Boiman has 27 patents for his work developing Magisto’s artificial intelligence “storyengine.” His technology automatically identifies and crafts emotionally impactful video stories from photos and video.
